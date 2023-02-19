San Antonio police searching for suspect in Kennedy Park stabbing

A man was hospitalized after being stabbed at Kennedy Park on the Southwest Side, and a suspect is still on the run, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened around 11:40 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of General McMullen Drive.

Police said the man was stabbed in the upper torso at the park and fled to the Winston Square Apartments.

He was taken by EMS to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is unknown.

The suspect, a man, was seen running from the park, said SAPD. Further details on the suspect have not been released.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.