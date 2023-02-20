Man shot twice in leg at far Northwest Side apartment complex, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was hospitalized after being shot twice on the city’s Northwest Side late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. at the Berkshire At the Rim Apartments in the 5600 block of Worth Parkway, not far from Interstate 10 and the Rim Shopping Center.

According to police, the man had just visited his ex-girlfriend and was leaving the apartment complex when the father of the ex-girlfriend’s child showed up and shot at the man six times with an AK-47, striking him twice.

Police said the man who fired the gunshots fled and has not been found.

The man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital with two gunshot wounds to the leg. He’s expected to recover.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known.