90º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

San Antonio Water System to host a job fair on Saturday

SAWS is offering a $1,000 hiring incentive for select positions

Emily Ramirez, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: SAWS, Jobs, San Antonio
San Antonio Water System to host a job fair on Saturday (Adobe Stock)

SAN ANTONIOSan Antonio Water System is looking to fill several positions at a job fair this weekend.

The job fair will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at SAWS East Side Operations Center at 3930 E. Houston St.

Those who attend the event are encouraged to apply online beforehand, but applications will be available onsite.

Applicants can expect interviews to be conducted at the event as well.

SAWS is looking to hire utility technicians for $19.60 an hour, senior utility technicians for $21.60 an hour, and equipment operators for $23.60 an hour, a news release said.

Requirements for equipment operators include having a high school diploma or GED, eighteen months’ experience in construction, and a Valid Texas Class “A” Commercial Driver’s License.

A degree is not required for utility technicians.

What to bring:

  • Texas driver’s license
  • Social Security card
  • High school diploma or GED.

Offers to candidates are contingent on a successful background check.

More information can be found online.

READ ALSO:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Ramirez is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

email