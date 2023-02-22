San Antonio Water System to host a job fair on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Water System is looking to fill several positions at a job fair this weekend.

The job fair will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at SAWS East Side Operations Center at 3930 E. Houston St.

Those who attend the event are encouraged to apply online beforehand, but applications will be available onsite.

Applicants can expect interviews to be conducted at the event as well.

SAWS is looking to hire utility technicians for $19.60 an hour, senior utility technicians for $21.60 an hour, and equipment operators for $23.60 an hour, a news release said.

Requirements for equipment operators include having a high school diploma or GED, eighteen months’ experience in construction, and a Valid Texas Class “A” Commercial Driver’s License.

A degree is not required for utility technicians.

What to bring:

Texas driver’s license

Social Security card

High school diploma or GED.

Offers to candidates are contingent on a successful background check.

More information can be found online.

