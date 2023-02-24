Argument over money leads to Northwest Side shooting, leaving 1 hospitalized, SAPD says

An argument over money led to a shooting on the North Side, leaving one man hospitalized and two suspects on the run, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – An argument over money led to a shooting on the Northwest Side, leaving one man hospitalized and two suspects on the run, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Fredericksburg Road.

Police said a 50-year-old man was sitting outside of a financial loan business when two men pulled up in a vehicle and confronted him.

Witnesses told officers an argument broke out between the three men about money. One of the men then pulled a gun and shot the 50-year-old twice -- once in the left forearm and somewhere on his upper torso, according to police.

The man who was shot was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries but is in stable condition, SAPD said.

One of the suspects sped away in the vehicle, heading north on Fredericksburg Road. The other suspect also took off in an unknown direction, police said.

