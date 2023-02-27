SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek clues, suspect in slaying of 18-year-old on far South Side

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the slaying of an 18-year-old on the city’s far South Side.

According to police, Jonathan Heredia was shot and killed around 6 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the Villa Espada Apartments in the 12900 block of Club House Boulevard, not far from Highway 281 and the Mission Del Lago Golf Course.

Police said Heredia and his friends had gone to the apartments to meet up with someone. That’s when, police say, when they arrived the assailant pulled out a handgun and demanded items from inside the vehicle. The suspect then fired his weapon and struck Heredia, who was sitting in the back seat, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.