Canyon High School students earn certifications, real world skills and opportunities in automotive program

Students recently participated in auto skills competition

Tiffany Huertas, Video Journalist

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Canyon High School students part of the automotive technology classes are learning real world skills and receiving opportunities for their future.

KSAT went behind the scenes of the auto shop to learn more about the classes.

Senior Jacob Person started the program freshman year.

“You start with the basics of being safe in the shop through OSHA training. After that, you come out in the shop and you get to work on things. Pretty much rebuild a part of a car,” Merson said.

Students recently participated in an auto skills competition and earned scholarships.

“We took first place as a team and first place as an individual,” Person said.

Students part of the four-year program earn industry based certifications that can be used for possible job opportunities.

For more than 20 years, Comal ISD has offered these classes to students.

