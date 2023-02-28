Man hospitalized after shooting at Northeast Side apartment complex, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is hospitalized after a shooting at an apartment on the Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers arrived at the 12500 block of Jones Maltsberger on Tuesday afternoon to find a man wounded by gunfire.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspects drop a bag of what was believed to be drugs on their way out, police said.

The man was conscious and alert, and officers said his injuries were not life-threatening. He was stable and taken to University Hospital.

It’s unclear who police are looking for at this time.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.