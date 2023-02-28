Man killed in hit-and-run crash on city’s West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a driver following a hit-and-run crash that killed a man on the city’s West Side late Monday night.

The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of South General McMullen, not far from Castroville Road and the San Fernando Cemetery.

According to police, the victim, a man in his 40s or 50s, was struck by a white sedan that then drove off after the collision. A dark-colored vehicle also was unable to avoid hitting the man, but that driver pulled over to render aid, police said.

Emergency crews tried to save the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the man killed has not been released.

SAPD did not say if the victim was in a crosswalk, or where exactly the man was going.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.