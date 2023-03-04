Man shot, killed after refusing to leave couple’s motel room on East Side, SAPD says

A man who forced his way inside a couple’s motel room and refused to leave was shot and killed on the city’s East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday at a motel in the 4000 block of I-10 East, near Houston Street.

Police said a 28-year-old man went inside the couple’s motel room even though he was uninvited.

The girlfriend told police the man had been stalking her and that she was trying to get a restraining and protective order against him.

After the man refused to leave, police said the 23-year-old boyfriend had a firearm and felt “compelled to shoot.”

The intruder was shot multiple times, striking him in the head. He later died from his injuries at the scene, SAPD said. No other injuries were reported.

It’s unknown if the shooter will face any criminal charges.

