Man arrested after drugs, handgun seized by deputies during traffic stop, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – Marijuana, cocaine and a handgun were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop earlier this week, leading to a man’s arrest, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Luis Oliveras-Santiago, 25, is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and unlawful carry of a weapon after a traffic stop on March 1, officials said.

A deputy who was conducting the traffic stop said they could smell marijuana coming from Oliveras-Santiago’s vehicle.

The BCSO said a small bag of marijuana was in plain sight and Oliveras-Santiago admitted to having drugs and a handgun in his vehicle.

During a search of Oliveras-Santiago’s vehicle, officials said they found five grams of marijuana, one handgun and 260 grams of cocaine in the vehicle. Shortly after the discovery, Oliveras-Santiago was arrested.

According to Bexar County court records, Oliveras-Santiago was released from jail after paying his bond of $40,000 for both charges.