Air Jordans, Yeezys, Louis Vuitton bags part of upcoming SAPD asset seizure auction

Items up for auction at SAPD Asset Seizure Auction March 9, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – Dozens of pairs of designer shoes are among the items that will be auctioned off this Thursday during the San Antonio Police Department’s asset seizure auction.

Nine pairs of Air Jordans, 12 pairs of Jordans, two pairs of Yeezy shoes, several pairs of Lucchese boots and more will be included in the March 9 auction.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for viewing of the asset seizure property auctions and the auction itself will start at 6:30 p.m.

Asset seizure auctions are held at the VFW at 650 VFW Boulevard near Mission County Park on the South Side.

Only cash and credit cards, excluding American Express, will be accepted at the auction.

SAPD provided the list below, containing roughly 100 items, which will be part of the auction.

In addition to shoes, there are also construction tools, designer bags and more.