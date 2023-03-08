IRS to open San Antonio Taxpayer Assistance Center on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – If you have an income tax issue that needs to be resolved, the Internal Revenue Service is opening its San Antonio Taxpayer Assistance Center on Saturday to provide assistance.

The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 11 at 8122 Datapoint Dr. Ste. 210 for face-to-face help from IRS employees without an appointment.

If someone has questions about a tax bill, an IRS audit or they need help resolving a tax problem, they’ll receive assistance from IRS employees specializing in those services. If these employees aren’t available, the individual will receive a referral for additional help on these services. IRS Taxpayer Advocate Service employees may also be available to help with some issues.

It’s important to note that tax return preparation will not be provided, but information will be shared on obtaining free tax preparation services locally.

For more information, click here.

Also on KSAT.com: