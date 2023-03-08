Whataburger eliminates corporate jobs in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio-based Whataburger reorganized its corporate structure last week, resulting in a wave of layoffs eliminating several employees from the organization.

Less than 0.1% of Whataburger’s workforce was impacted by the layoffs last week, according to a statement from the organization. The Whataburger website states it has more than 50,000 employees across 14 states. If that figure is accurate and the layoffs applied to less than 0.1% as the company’s statement indicates, fewer than 50 employees were eliminated in the restructuring.

All affected employees received a “combination” of compensation, transition assistance and assistance with continuing medical benefits.

“We have built a very caring culture here – so the decision was not easy,” Whataburger President and CEO Ed Nelson said in a statement to the Business Journal. “It was, however, essential to simplify our corporate structure to support our strategy to grow our restaurants in new and existing markets. We are so appreciative of the great work these Family Members have done for our company, and it was important to us to treat everyone affected with great dignity and care.”

It is unclear if further layoffs are planned.

Whataburger was founded in Corpus Christi, Texas, in 1950, by Harmon Dobson. The organization remained family-owned until 2019 when it was acquired by the Chicago-based private equity firm BDT. The Dobsons maintain a small stake in the company. The burger chain exceeds $3 billion in annual revenue with over 900 restaurants.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

