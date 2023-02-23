TaskUs to lay off nearly 200 local employees

SAN ANTONIO – Customer outsourcing company TaskUs is laying off nearly 200 local employees at the end of the week.

TaskUs (Nasdaq: TASK) is eliminating 186 positions on Friday, Feb. 24, according to a new listing on the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Notices. The listing doesn’t provide details on which positions are being eliminated.

However, a LinkedIn post from a TaskUs marketing research and sales team lead said that the sales department would be removed at the end of the coming week. The layoffs were reportedly due to the “troublesome economy,” and not a result of department performance.

Another post from a program manager corroborated the elimination of the sales team, with “top performers and managers” included in the cuts.

TaskUs first entered the San Antonio area in 2017 with a call center that employed an estimated 500 people. It expanded with a larger company space in New Braunfels in 2018, leasing 41,00 square feet in the Heritage Plaza Building. The organization was a San Antonio Business Journal Business of the Year finalist in 2022, with 40,000 employees worldwide.

TaskUs is the latest company to announce layoffs in 2023.

In January, USAA cut 130 employees from its mortgage services department. Two other San Antonio-based organizations, Pictsweet Company and the Southwest Key Programs-Casa Blanca, are eliminating 77 and 85 employees, respectively.

TaskUs did not respond to the Business Journal’s request for comment.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.

