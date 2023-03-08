New Braunfels special education teacher arrested for alleged improper relationship with student

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – A teacher at New Braunfels High School has been arrested for an improper relationship with a student charge, according to officials with the city of New Braunfels.

Bryant Shephard, 41, was seen having inappropriate contact with a female student while on campus, according to a press release from the city of New Braunfels.

New Braunfels Independent School District officials notified the New Braunfels police department of the alleged incident on Thursday, March 2, which prompted an investigation.

According to the press release, the investigation prompted NBPD Criminal Investigations Division to issue an arrest warrant, which was served by the U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Shephard was found at a San Antonio residence and arrested Tuesday.

He is currently in custody at Bexar County Jail. Court records show his bond has been set at $250,000.

Shephard, who is potentially facing more charges, is expected to be transferred to Comal County Jail.

An improper relationship between educator and student charge is a second-degree felony, which could carry a prison sentence of between 2 and 20 years and a fine up to $10,000.

A Facebook appreciation post from New Braunfels ISD in Dec. 2020 stated that Shephard was a special education math teacher.

“I got into special ed because the opportunity opened up for me to work in the New Braunfels School District,” Shephard is quoted as saying in the post.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of Shephard or knows someone who might be, is encouraged to call New Braunfels Police at 830-221-4100.