Spurs, USAA to host Military Appreciation Night on Friday

SAN ANTONIO – Military City’s favorite team is honoring servicemembers in a big way.

The Spurs and USAA have announced their annual Military Appreciation Night will be held this Friday when the Spurs take on the Denver Nuggets.

Military ID holders can get 40% off their tickets, a VIP entrance and $5 parking. The night will include performances from the 1st Marine Division Band and will honor recruits from all branches as they take their oath of service during halftime.

This Friday will be the last of three military-themed game nights presented by USAA this season. They previously put on Veterans Night on Nov. 11 and Salute Night on Jan. 17. This past Monday, the Spurs and USAA also hosted a basketball training camp for servicemembers’ children.

Military personnel who show ID and USAA members can enter through the USAA VIP entrance as early as 6 p.m. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. For more information, you can visit spurs.com/salute.

