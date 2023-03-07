Jersey that Lebron James wore in infamous AT&T Center ‘cramp game’ versus the Spurs is up for auction

A Miami Heat jersey worn by Lebron James during the second half of Game 1 against the San Antonio Spurs is up for auction.

The jersey that Lebron James wore against the Spurs in one of the most infamous games in NBA history is up for auction.

On June 5, 2014, the Spurs hosted the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals and the air conditioner malfunctioned inside the AT&T Center. Temperatures inside the dome were measured at being over 90 degrees.

During the fourth quarter, James infamously got severe cramps and had to be carried off the court by his teammates.

James ended up sitting out for four minutes during which time the Spurs went on a 31-9 run. The Spurs beat the Heat 110-95 and dominated the series, bringing home the NBA championship trophy in 5 games.

The series was also James’ last in Miami before he returned to Cleveland.

Infinite Auctions will auction the jersey — which is inscribed with “Lebron James vs Spurs 6/5/14 GM 1 4th Straight Finals” — later this month. The online-only auction begins at 11 a.m. on March 26 and ends at 8 p.m. on April 9.

Infinite Auctions described the jersey as representing “the true warrior spirit of Lebron James” and said the moment “solidified his status as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.”

Spurs fans saw it differently, mocking James with endless memes on social media.

Even NBA.com’s John Schuhmann said James’ cramping “was a distracting narrative for some to talk about for the next couple of days.”