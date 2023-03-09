10+ people displaced after fire at apartment complex in Lytle, fire marshal says

LYTLE, Texas – Several residents are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Lytle, according to Lytle Police Chief and Fire Marshal Richey Priest.

The fire happened around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 15300 block of Main Street.

Fire officials swarmed the scene and shut down nearby streets in the area to allow fire crews to respond to the call.

The fire broke out in one unit, but the flames spread and affected five or six units, according to Priest. Two adjacent units also suffered smoke damage.

No injuries were reported, but 10 to 15 people were displaced by the fire, Priest said.

The Red Cross will be assisting those who are displaced.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Main Street is expected to be shut down for quite some time.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

