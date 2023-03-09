85º

SAFD investigating cause of fire at vacant home on West Side

Fire was called in just after 4 a.m. in 300 block of Coyol Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Azian Bermea, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – A vacant home on the city’s West Side was damaged by a fire early Thursday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in just after 4 a.m. in the 300 block of Coyol Street, not far from Northwest 36th Street and West Commerce Street.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames in the front rooms of the home. They knocked the fire down quickly and without incident.

Fire officials say the house was vacant, with no working utilities. No one had been living at the home for several weeks, a battalion chief said.

The SAFD said there is very little visible damage from the outside, but that the fire caused $30,000 worth of damage inside. There were no injuries to firefighters.

At this time, the cause of the fire is not currently known. A fire investigation team will work to determine the exact cause.

