BCSO searching for 16-year-old girl last seen in West Bexar County

BCSO searching for missing 16-year-old Zeriah Hernández who was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Cottonwood Way.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old girl who disappeared earlier this week in West Bexar County.

Zeriah Hernández was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Cottonwood Way, BCSO said in a Facebook post.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing blue and black pajama pants, a white Florida gators sweatshirt, and black and white vans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.