75º

LIVE

Local News

BCSO searching for 16-year-old girl last seen in West Bexar County

Zeriah Hernández was last seen Wednesday afternoon in the 2000 block of Cottonwood Way

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Tags: BCSO, West Bexar County, Missing
BCSO searching for missing 16-year-old Zeriah Hernández who was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Cottonwood Way. (Bexar County Sheriffs Office)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old girl who disappeared earlier this week in West Bexar County.

Zeriah Hernández was last seen around 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Cottonwood Way, BCSO said in a Facebook post.

She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing blue and black pajama pants, a white Florida gators sweatshirt, and black and white vans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact BCSO at 210-335-6000 or email missingpersons@bexar.org.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

email