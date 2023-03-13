Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by train, SAPD says

A man was hospitalized after being hit by a train late Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 200 block of North Comal Street, not far from West Commerce Street and just west of downtown.

According to police, a man in his 30s was walking alongside some railroad tracks when a train passed by. That’s when, police say, the man was partially clipped by the oncoming train.

Police said the train’s conductor saw the man fall down shortly after passing him. The man was taken by ambulance to University Hospital for his injuries, where he’s expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department and EMS both responded to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.