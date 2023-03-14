1 person taken to hospital after house fire on West Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – One person was taken to an area hospital after a house fire on the city’s West Side early Tuesday morning, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire was called in around 12:50 a.m. in the 230 block of Amires Place, not far from Northwest 36th Street and Monterrey Park.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found fire and smoke showing from a front bedroom. Firefighters got a quick knock down of the fire.

Fire officials say the two residents who lived inside the home woke up to find a bed on fire. One of the residents had burns and was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center, where they are now being treated.

The fire was contained to the front bedroom of the house. A fire investigation team is working to determine the exact cause of the fire.

The San Antonio Fire Department, the San Antonio Police Department and EMS all responded to the call.

A damage estimate to the home was not given.