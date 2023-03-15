Hemisfair asks community input for designing space in Tower Park for older adults

SAN ANTONIO – As construction continues at Hemisfair’s future Civic Park in downtown San Antonio, there’s another space nearby being designed for older adults.

Hemisfair wants feedback from the community and has released a survey for an area under the tower.

“We are designing the park based on the 8 to 80 scale. We are designing for 8-year-olds and we are designing it for 80-year-olds. So that when visitors come to San Antonio, there’s something for everyone to do. Same thing with the locals. There’s something to do at Yanaguana Gardens, enjoy Civic Park and then come over to Tower Park,” Hemisfair Director of External Relations Meredith Balzen said.

The survey asks what features or programs residents would like to see at Hemisfair, including workout equipment specifically designed for older adults and additional accessible seating. It’s being done in partnership with the Gonzaba Foundation.

The area is a place that brings back memories for San Antonio resident Merle Sprague and her family.

“If we could wave a magic wand, bring back the Hemisfair monorail. That would be fun,” Sprague said.

The survey is available to fill out until the end of April.

Sprague has some ideas for the space.

“Flower beds. The river is so beautiful, so if they could extend the Botanical Garden feeling, that would be nice,” Sprague said.

