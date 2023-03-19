Person rescued after falling 20 feet off cliff in Hill Country

A person was rescued and airlifted to the hospital after falling 20 feet off a cliff near Hamilton Creek in Dripping Springs on Saturday, March 19, 2023.

A person was rescued and airlifted to the hospital after falling 20 feet off a cliff near Hamilton Creek in the Hill Country.

The Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said they responded to the scene before 1 p.m. on Saturday at 23610 Hamilton Pool Road in Dripping Springs, not far from Hamilton Pool.

There, they found an adult that had fallen about 20 feet. Their fall was partially broken by belay ropes.

The person suffered a non-life-threatening injury in a lower extremity.

The person was airlifted to the Dell Seton Medical Center in Austin.

The Lake Travis Fire Rescue and STAR Flight also responded to the scene.