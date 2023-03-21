Woman hospitalized after hit-and-run crash on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A woman in her 30s is in the hospital after being struck during a hit-and-run crash on the city’s West Side late Monday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. in the 5420 block of Evers Road, not far from Loop 410 and Bandera Road.

According to police, the woman was simply walking when she was hit by the vehicle on Evers Road. The driver of the vehicle did not stop to render aid, police said.

The woman was taken by ambulance to University Hospital, with possible life-threatening injuries. Her condition is not currently known.

SAPD said they do not have a description of the vehicle. The driver has not been found.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.