Have you seen these men? Duo wanted by law enforcement on a combined 8 felony warrants

Both suspects have lengthy criminal histories in Bexar County

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Tags: Rogelio Delgado, Baltimore Carlos, aggravated sexual assault, fraudulent use of ID, warrant
Rogelio Delgado and Baltimore Carlos are wanted on a combined eight felony warrants for various offenses, records show. (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – Two San Antonio men, each with lengthy criminal histories in Bexar County, are wanted on a combined eight felony warrants, court records obtained Friday by KSAT 12 show.

Baltimore Carlos is currently wanted on two felony warrants for aggravated sexual assault of a child as well as a warrant for evading arrest with a vehicle, records show.

Carlos has been a defendant in 49 criminal cases in Bexar County dating back to 1991, court records confirm.

He has spent time in Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons for crimes ranging from vehicle theft to engaging in organized criminal activity.

Delgado is current wanted by law enforcement on warrants for two charges of fraudulently using/possessing IDs, tampering with government records, unlawful carry of a weapon and possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, records show.

Delgado has spent time in prison for burglary of a habitation by force and theft of service up to $20,000.

A previous aggravated robbery charge against Delgado was dismissed and reduced to a lesser charge in 2017, court records show.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Carlos or Delgado can call the San Antonio Police Department non-emergency line at (210) 207-7273.

Do not attempt to contact or apprehend the fugitives yourself.

