Navaira brothers ready to rock out, perform long-awaited album with Ready Revolution

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio’s very own Diego and Emilio Navaira Jr, the sons of Tejano music legend Emilio Navaira, are ready to bring their new music and sound to the Alamo City.

The duo is set to perform their long-awaited rock album with their band “Ready Revolution.”

The band is made up of the Navairas and life-long friends and South Texas natives Matt Zavala, Shane Gamboa and Kevin Diaz de Leon. This is the band’s first release since 2015 and was years in the making.

The album is titled “Let it Out” and that’s exactly what Emilio and Diego wanted to do with these songs. Fans can expect a high-energy show.

“Get ready to go on a rock-and-roll roller coaster with that album,” said Diego Navaira.

“This is exactly what we want to do and we want to do it. That’s what makes it fun and that’s why I missed it so much,” said Emilio Navaira.

The Navaira brothers recently toured with their other band, The Last Bandoleros, but said this band has always been somewhat of a passion project for them, with their love for rock music coming from their dad.

“Growing up in South Texas, when the barbecue’s happened, it’s not just Tejano. It’s Van Halen, The Police. and then as you start getting enough money to get your own CD collection, then it was Blink 182 and the pop-punk stuff,” said Emilio Navaira.

“It does feel a lot more passionate because these songs really mean something to me and it’s the whole setlist. It’s like my personal journal,” said Diego Navaira. “We didn’t let ourselves spend that much time at the studio. Everything’s like one or two takes, we’re all pretty much playing live together on the record and we’re really proud of that because it really does sound kind of captures the energy of the show.”

Ready Revolution will perform “Let it Out” live on Saturday at 9 p.m. at 502 Bar.