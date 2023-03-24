Ride-share driver helps SAPD arrest two identity theft suspects, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A ride-share driver helped San Antonio police arrest two suspects Monday morning.

The victim, who was working out of town, received an alert on his ride share app saying his driver was ready to pick him up in San Antonio, police said.

San Antonio Police Spokesman Washington Moscoso said the victim contacted the ride-share driver to let him know he was out of town and asked the driver to take a photo of the occupants.

“His information had been hacked and he had been working on trying to find out who kind of hacked his information for the past several months,” Moscoso said.

Police said the driver took a photo of the suspects and send it to the victim, who then shared it with SAPD.

Officers were dispatched to the location where the suspects were being dropped off, and officers were able to identify the suspects using the photo that the ride-share driver sent the victim.

Moscoso said 44-year-old Christian Eaton and 33-year-old Brittany Tilton were arrested at the drop-off location and taken to police headquarters for questioning. After an investigation, both suspects were charged with felony unlawful possession or use of identifying information.

An SAPD spokesperson told KSAT Eaton used a fake name to ID himself to officers and is facing an additional charge of failure to identify. Eaton also had four active warrants — two for forgery-related felonies and two misdemeanors unrelated to any forgery crimes.

Police are still unsure how the suspects were able to obtain the victim’s information, Moscoso said.

SAPD suggests changing passwords frequently and not using the same password for multiple accounts.

“Especially right now during tax season, don’t email personal information to your tax accountant,” Moscoso said.