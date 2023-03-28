Man tracks down stolen car, then confronts carjackers who shoot him, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a man who was hoping to get his stolen car back instead was shot by carjackers.

The 39-year-old victim was shot in his arm after confronting the criminals at a West Side convenience store late Monday night, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call just before midnight and found him wounded at the E-Z Shop, located in the 7800 block of W. Military.

He was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

According to a preliminary police report, the victim told officers his car had been stolen during an earlier carjacking outside his home.

The report said someone later told him the vehicle was parked outside the store.

The man and a relative then went to the store and confronted the carjackers, telling them that officers were on the way, police said.

One of the criminals pulled out a gun and shot the man.

“That takes heart. I mean, to go up against a gun, that takes a lot of heart,” said Kevin Jackson, who saw the commotion afterward, outside the store.

“I was, like, ‘Whoa, what happened here?,’” Jackson said. “I hope the guy’s all right. I mean, we’re all God’s children.”

Police said the victim’s injury was not life-threatening.

The carjackers ran away, leaving behind the stolen car.

Although officers conducted a search of the area, they did not find them.