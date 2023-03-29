Suspect still hospitalized, not officially charged after shootout with officers on East Side, SAPD says

A 34-year-old man remains in critical condition after a shootout with San Antonio police officers on the East Side on Tuesday, according to authorities.

SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old man remains in critical condition after a shootout with San Antonio police officers on the East Side on Tuesday, according to authorities.

As of Wednesday, SAPD said the hospitalized suspect, Paul Palafox, hasn’t been officially charged.

The department also released the names of the officers involved in the shooting. They are as follows:

Officer Christian Valadez, #470

Officer Luis Torres, #1512

Detective Regino Segura, #2263

Detective James Van Kirk #2743

The officers have between four and 20 years of service with the department and will be placed on administrative duty until further notice as part of SAPD’s policy.

The initial shooting happened near a carwash on Essex and Hackberry streets around 4:12 p.m., Tuesday.

A 66-year-old man who police say was shot by Palafox helped guide officers to Palafox’s home on South Mesquite Street.

When police arrived, Palafox got between two vehicles with open doors and fired 26 rounds with an AR-15 toward the officers, according to SAPD Chief William McManus.

Officers then returned fire and after an exchange of bullets, Palafox was struck and injured, officials said. He was taken to an area hospital for his critical injuries.

No officers or bystanders in the area were injured in the shooting.

The SAPD Shooting Team and the Internal Affairs Unit are conducting separate investigations into the shooting.

We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT: