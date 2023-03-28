Man armed with AR-15 critically wounded in shootout with SAPD on East Side, police chief says

A suspect is in critical condition after San Antonio police officers shot him during a pursuit on the East Side, according to police chief William McManus.

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect is in critical condition after San Antonio police officers shot him during a pursuit on the East Side, according to police chief William McManus.

The initial shooting happened near a carwash on Essex and Hackberry streets Tuesday afternoon. McManus said the 33-year-old suspect had a dispute with another man over money and shot the man in the leg when he couldn’t produce what he owed.

The suspect then drove away to a home in the 1300 block of Mesquite, where police pursued him. McManus said the suspect got between two vehicles with open doors and fired 26 rounds with an AR-15 toward the officers.

“He was absolutely ready,” McManus said.

The officers repositioned themselves to a home across the street, and an officer fired one round, hitting the suspect, McManus said.

“Very dangerous situation for the officers,” the chief said.

McManus said it all happened so fast that their only option was to take cover and neutralize the shooter.

The suspect was transported to a hospital in critical condition, and McManus said it appeared the man wouldn’t survive.

No officers or residents were injured during the shootout. Several rounds hit patrol vehicles and an SUV and home across the street multiple times, according to McManus.

SAPD will file charges of attempted capital murder of a police officer, the chief said. The suspect has an extensive criminal history.

The four officers involved in the pursuit have between four and 20 years with SAPD.