San Antonio police seek suspect in murder of 27-year-old man on West Side

Frank Rodriguez was fatally shot in 300 block of West Cheryl Drive on March 5

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking the public for information on the suspect or suspects in the murder of a 27-year-old man on the West Side in early March.

Officers were called just after 10:30 p.m. on March 5 to the 300 block of West Cheryl Drive, not far from West Woodlawn Avenue and Northwest 36th Street after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, officers arrived to find Frank Rodriguez unresponsive sitting in the driver’s seat of a white sedan. He had an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a shooting had occurred between two vehicles, although it is not exactly clear what led to the gunfire. The suspect vehicle fled in an unknown direction.

Police say so far, they’ve found no witnesses. They also do not have a description of a suspect.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-7867 or Text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to 274637.

