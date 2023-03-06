Man shot, killed inside vehicle on West Side, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old man was shot and killed while inside vehicle on the city’s West Side late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called just after 10:30 p.m. to the 300 block of West Cheryl Drive, not far from West Woodlawn Avenue and Northwest 36th Street after receiving word of a shooting.

According to police, officers arrived to find a man unresponsive sitting in the driver’s seat of a white sedan. The man had an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a shooting had occurred between two vehicles, although it is not exactly clear what led to the gunfire. The suspect vehicle fled in an unknown direction.

Police say so far, they’ve found no witnesses. They also do not have a description of a suspect. The man killed has not been identified.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.