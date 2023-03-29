Search underway for woman last seen in west Bexar County, BCSO says

Lynnette Martinez, 30, last seen in 11000 block of Luckey Ledge Street.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who disappeared in west Bexar County nearly one week ago.

Lynnette Martinez, 30, was last seen on March 24 in the 11000 block of Luckey Ledge Street, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

She was wearing a red dress with white/black boots and possibly a black cowboy hat at the time of her disappearance, officials said.

Martinez is described as being 5 feet, 2 inches tall with brown eyes and purple/black hair.

Anyone with more information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 210-335-6000 or via email at missingpersons@bexar.org.

