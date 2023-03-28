Have you seen him? SAPD searches for missing 54-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police issued an Endangered Missing Alert in the disappearance of a 54-year-old man Tuesday.

Josh Crismon was last seen on March 11 in the 7000 block of Barlite Boulevard. He may also be using an alias name, Timothy Crismon.

Crismon is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a weight of 180 pounds and blue eyes. He has gray straight, ear top length hair and is balding, said SAPD.

Additionally, police say Crismon has a medical condition.

Anyone with information on Crismon’s whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.