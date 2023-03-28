57º

Have you seen him? SAPD searches for missing 54-year-old man

Josh Crismon was last seen March 11 in the 7000 block of Barlite Blvd.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Josh Crismon missing since March 11, 2023 (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police issued an Endangered Missing Alert in the disappearance of a 54-year-old man Tuesday.

Josh Crismon was last seen on March 11 in the 7000 block of Barlite Boulevard. He may also be using an alias name, Timothy Crismon.

Crismon is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall, with a weight of 180 pounds and blue eyes. He has gray straight, ear top length hair and is balding, said SAPD.

Additionally, police say Crismon has a medical condition.

Anyone with information on Crismon’s whereabouts is asked to contact SAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

