Man shot, killed by ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in SE Side apartment, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A visit by a man to his ex-girlfriend’s apartment ended in fatal gunfire Tuesday morning.

San Antonio police said the man went to an apartment complex in the 4000 block of East Southcross Boulevard to talk with his ex-girlfriend.

Police said that led to trouble because the woman’s new boyfriend was also there.

The woman and her ex went to a room to talk when the new boyfriend got upset, an argument ensued and the new boyfriend shot the ex, police said.

The new boyfriend fled the apartment.

Police took two men who fit the description of the new boyfriend in for questioning but no arrests were immediately made.

The victim and shooter were both in their 30s, police said.

