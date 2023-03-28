Woman arrested after ramming vehicle with husband’s pregnant girlfriend inside, records show

A married woman was arrested Monday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after she rammed her car into the vehicle of a woman who is pregnant with her husband’s child, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Records state that Kimberly Castillo, 40, was waiting in the parking lot of a San Antonio business on March 20 when she saw the victim dropping off Castillo’s husband at his workplace.

The victim told police she saw Castillo parked at a nearby location and attempted to drive away when she was hit from behind by Castillo’s vehicle.

According to the affidavit, Castillo accelerated and hit the driver’s side of the victim’s vehicle which caused Castillo’s vehicle to flip upside down. A witness said they saw Castillo get out of her vehicle and try to break the driver’s side window of the victim’s vehicle to confront her.

Castillo fled the location and when police arrived the victim stated that she had pain in her left arm and her pelvis due to the impact.

The victim’s doctor told her that her pregnancy is now considered high risk due to the pain in her pelvis, the affidavit states.

Castillo was arrested just before midnight on Monday and is being held with a bond set at $75,000 at Bexar County Jail.