Student arrested after bringing gun to Burbank High School

School administrators said the student had not made any threats against the school

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

SAN ANTONIO – A student was arrested by San Antonio Independent School District police after bringing a gun to Burbank High School on Monday, district officials confirmed.

The weapon was discovered after someone reported it to administrators.

District officials said the student had not made any threats against students or staff.

In a note sent to parents, the school’s principal said the student would face consequences according to the student code of conduct.

A district spokesperson said the student is facing a charge of “places weapons prohibited” but would not confirm to KSAT whether the gun was loaded.

