Mother of missing wrestler vows not to give up in search for daughter

SAN ANTONIO – Lynnette Martinez left a home in the west Bexar County community of Luckey Ranch to go to an event related to the UFC fight at the AT&T Center on Saturday, March 25, before she disappeared.

Rosie Galvan said it was common for her daughter to travel alone to events. She’s a wrestler and regularly attends events related to that industry.

The 30-year-old El Paso woman traveled to San Antonio to attend the fights and stayed with a friend.

“She had gotten invited to either a special event or a party where she was going to be meeting somebody that was going to be introducing her to one of the owners of the UFC, and they were giving her these special tickets, I don’t know, ringside or something,” Galvan explained.

Martinez’s friends and family don’t know if she ever attended the event. But she called early Sunday morning to tell her friend she was returning to the house.

“She didn’t state who she was with, but she did say that she had a ride. They were taking her back to the house, that they were going to be dropping her off,” Galvan said.

The family needs answers to find out who “they” are.

On Sunday, after calls to Martinez’s phone went silent, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office investigators took a missing person’s report.

Galvan said her daughter’s phone was turned on and used to call a friend a few days later but was turned off again. It may have pinged in Austin.

Martinez is a mother of three children and has a big following on social media.

Galvan hopes that maybe someone recognized her on Saturday night and can help provide investigators with clues.

“She’s part of our wolf pack, and we’re not going to stop fighting, and we’re not going to stop looking for her. I’m not going to stop until I find my daughter,” Galvan said.

