UT Health San Antonio to bring free family event Viva Science SA to Witte on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – UT Health San Antonio is hosting its annual Viva Science SA event on Saturday at the Witte Museum.

The event is free and open to the public and will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mays Family Center.

A press release said Viva Science SA is designed to help enlighten, engage, and excite the San Antonio community by displaying science in an entertaining fashion.

“Every spring, we host Viva Science SA and it’s been a great opportunity for us to share our love for science with the community,” said David Weiss, PhD, dean of the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences at UT Health San Antonio. “We invite the public to join us for a day of exploration. We hope to encourage the next generation of scientists and researchers that science is not only important, but fun.”

The event will feature interactive and hands-on science booths with fun activities for all ages, while including displays of science-themed artwork. Those in attendance can enjoy both live entertainment and music along with food from several popular food trucks.

The press release said Viva Science SA was created to demonstrate the importance of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) type programs.

The family-friendly event is part of the Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences’ initiative to make science accessible to everyone.

For more information, visit vivasciencesa.com.