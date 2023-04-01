76º

Driver arrested for intoxication assault after crash sends woman to hospital, SAPD says

The crash happened just after midnight Saturday at the intersection of March and Roosevelt Avenue

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested for intoxication assault after a crash left a woman hospitalized, said San Antonio police.

Police said a woman traveling eastbound in a Volkswagen Atlas entered the intersection when a Chevy Trailblazer failed to yield and crashed into it.

The 19-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with a broken arm, police said.

SAPD said the driver of the Chevy Trailblazer was evaluated at the scene and found to be intoxicated. They were charged with one count of intoxication assault.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

