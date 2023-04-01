Driver arrested for intoxication assault after crash sends woman to hospital, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was arrested for intoxication assault after a crash left a woman hospitalized, said San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after midnight Saturday at the intersection of March and Roosevelt Avenue.

Police said a woman traveling eastbound in a Volkswagen Atlas entered the intersection when a Chevy Trailblazer failed to yield and crashed into it.

The 19-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with a broken arm, police said.

SAPD said the driver of the Chevy Trailblazer was evaluated at the scene and found to be intoxicated. They were charged with one count of intoxication assault.