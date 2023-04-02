Bexar County inmate dies at hospital after apparent medical episode, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – An inmate at the Bexar County Jail had a medical episode inside his cell and was found unresponsive. He later died at an area hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

Just before noon on Friday, March 31, 40-year-old Hector Lopez was found unresponsive as a deputy was conducting observation checks.

Lopez was booked on Jan. 26, 2023, on a bench warrant from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Jail officials and EMS performed lifesaving measures on Lopez before he was taken to an area hospital for further treatment.

A short time later, at 1:02 p.m., Lopez succumbed to his medical episode and died at the hospital, according to the BCSO.

Deputies said Lopez had a medical episode but the medical examiner is still working to determine his exact cause of death.

“As per standard procedure, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Internal Affairs (IA), and The Public Integrity Unit (PIU) are conducting an investigation into this death,” the BCSO said in a news release. “Currently, it appears that all BCSO policy and procedures were followed while the unit officer conducted his observation checks.”

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.