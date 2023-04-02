SAPD: Driver arrested for intoxication assault after crashing into police car; 3 people hospitalized

SAPD responds to crash in the in the 4900 block of Eisenhauer Road, near Fratt Road on April 2, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer and two others were hospitalized after a drunk driver crashed into a police unit early Sunday morning, according to SAPD.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of Eisenhauer Road, near Fratt Road.

Police said a 40-year-old driver was speeding when he struck a police unit from behind.

An SAPD Sergeant was injured in the crash and taken to the hospital for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.

The driver was also taken to the hospital, along with the passenger, who was transported in serious condition.

Multiple other vehicles were involved in the crash, but no other injuries were reported.

The driver has since been booked for intoxication assault.