Stolen vehicle owner tracks truck using Airtag before shooting, killing suspect on Southeast Side, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s who stole a vehicle from a North Side home on Wednesday was shot and killed after the owners of the pickup truck tracked it down on the Southeast Side and took matters into their own hands, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD said they received a stolen vehicle report around 1 p.m. from a home on Braesview.

The owners were able to track the vehicle by using an Apple Airtag that was in the truck when it was stolen. That led them to a shopping center in the 3200 block of Southeast Military Drive.

SAPD said the owners contacted police to report the missing vehicle but decided to confront the suspect before police arrived.

One person got out of the car and attempted to contact the suspect on the side of the truck. It’s unclear what happened next, but police say the suspect may have pulled out a firearm before the other man shot and killed him while in the stolen truck.

“I know that it’s frustrating, but please do not take matters into your own hands,” said Officer Nick Soliz, an SAPD public information officer.

Soliz said it’s believed the only person who fired shots was the person who was looking for the truck and confronted the suspect.

It’s unclear if the man who shot the stolen vehicle suspect will face charges. Police said they’re still investigating whether the suspect actually had a weapon.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. KSAT will update you with the latest as it becomes available.