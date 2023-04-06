‘Mystery animal’ caught on camera wandering around Rio Grande Valley area. Any guesses?

Texas state park officials are scratching their heads, trying to identify a “mystery animal” that was recently caught on a trail camera lurking around the Rio Grande Valley.

The creature was captured on camera and appeared to have four legs and a rotund-like body shape, as seen in an image shared online by Bentsen-Rio Grande Valley State Park in Mission, Texas, about 245 miles south of San Antonio.

However, it’s still difficult to make out precisely what kind of animal it is.

“Is it a new species? An escapee from a nearby zoo? Or just a park ranger in disguise?” park officials said.

Some social media users are speculating it’s “an opossum crossed with a raccoon,” a “badger,” or maybe even a “chupacabra.”

Park officials said they’ll update the public as they “continue to investigate this mystery.”

