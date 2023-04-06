Third arrest made in vehicle theft ring involving reprogrammed keys, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A third arrest has been made in a crime ring involving a group of suspects accused of stealing nearly one dozen vehicles by reprogramming car keys.

Miguel Gonzalez, 20, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity and theft $30,000<$150,000, records show.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Gonzalez was involved in the theft of “approximately 10 vehicles,” along with 18-year-old Erik Lozano-Velasco and 17-year-old Alex Lopez.

According to the affidavit, Lozano-Velasco and Lopez both told police that Gonzalez purchased a device online that reprograms vehicle keys. Gonzalez later told police it was Lozano-Velasco who had a “diagnostic programmer.”

The group would use the device to steal cars and sell them intact or for parts, the affidavit said. Lozano-Velasco told police the group has made around $20,,000 and that Gonzalez would determine how much each person would receive, depending on their role in the thefts.

Lopez further confirmed that Gonzalez paid him $800 for helping in multiple vehicle thefts, police said.

During an initial interview with police, Gonzalez denied knowing Lozano-Velasco and Lopez but later admitted to knowing Lozano-Velasco for about six weeks.

Mugshots for Erik Lozano-Velasco (left), and Alex Lopez (right) (Bexar County Jail)

Police were able to view direct messages between the group on Instagram, including messages where Gonzalez sent links to Lozano-Velasco to purchase blank Dodge keys.

Both Lozano-Velasco and Lopez previously told police that they, Gonzalez and another unknown suspect participated in the theft of a 2016 purple Dodge Charger that was taken from a victim’s driveway on Feb. 10.

According to a separate arrest warrant affidavit, Lozano-Velasco was seen street racing in the stolen 2016 purple Dodge Charger on Feb. 26 in downtown San Antonio. Police attempted to initiate a traffic stop but “lost visual of the vehicle due to its high-performance engine,” the affidavit said.

A San Antonio Police Department helicopter was dispatched and located the stolen charger as it fled toward Guadalupe County, but the chopper had to turn around due to poor weather conditions. It was later determined Lozano-Velasco was also using a website that tracks Texas Department of Public Safety and SAPD aircraft data to evade the chopper.

The affidavit states that the Charger was equipped with emergency police lights, despite not being an emergency vehicle.

Inside the Charger, police found four Dodge key fobs and live ammunition.

Lozano-Velasco and Lopez were arrested Monday.

Gonzalez is being held at the Bexar County jail with bonds totaling $40,000.