SAN ANTONIO – A home on the West Side was heavily damaged in a fire early Saturday, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 500 block of Erline Avenue.

Firefighters fought the blaze and were able to control the fire quickly. However, the home was heavily damaged.

SAFD says no one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.