San Antonio family members indicted in million-dollar housekeeping scheme at Army hospitals, medical centers

San Antonio – A San Antonio family is facing federal charges in connection with a million-dollar housekeeping scheme at Army hospitals and medical centers.

Federal authorities said Kenneth Flores, Christopher Flores, Antonio Flores Jr. and Irma Flores were recently indicted for wire fraud and money laundering charges. They made their initial court appearances on Monday.

The suspects fixed housekeeping and janitorial service contracts with government employees Karisa Waysepappy Kelley and John Jordan “Chip” Mathes in exchange for bribes and kickbacks, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The scheme eliminated their competition, and in return, they received contracts worth millions of dollars for housekeeping and janitorial service contracts at the hospitals and medical centers, the release adds.

They were each charged with one count of conspiracy, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

They have been released on a $50,000 bond each, and an arraignment hearing is set for April 19.

If convicted, they could each face up to 45 years in prison.

