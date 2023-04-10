Man barricaded with 2 children inside home in Southeast Bexar County, BCSO says

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a standoff situation where a man is barricaded with two children at a home in Southeast Bexar County.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a standoff situation where a man is barricaded with two children at a home in Southeast Bexar County.

Multiple units are responding on Monday morning in the 9800 block of New Sulphur Springs Road, near Stuart Road and East Central High School. There is no threat on campus, according to ECISD.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the incident started when they received a call about a domestic violence situation overnight. It involved a 32-year-old man and a woman, who was able to leave the home.

The man stayed inside the home with their two children, Salazar said.

It is unknown if the man is armed but BCSO is trying to get the man to go outside and talk with them.

“He has not made any overt threats toward the children or to law enforcement,” he said. “We would prefer that he come out and just talk to us at this point before it goes any further.”

BCSO said the incident is contained to the home but ECISD increased police presence at the high school.

ECISD officers are directing traffic in the area of the high school, which is across the street diagonally from the standoff.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have gone into a modified ‘Secure,’ locking the perimeter down and keeping students in class,” ECISD said in a memo. “We will continue to monitor the situation and will update you as more information becomes available. Once again, there is no threat on campus, and everyone is safe and secure. If you know of a parent that does not receive these messages, please have them contact our office to ensure their information is up-to-date.”

Traffic may be impacted and drivers are encouraged to find a different route.

KSAT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

BCSO responds to standoff in Southeast Bexar County on Monday, April 10, 2023. (KSAT)

BCSO responds to standoff in Southeast Bexar County on Monday, April 10, 2023. (KSAT)

Read also: