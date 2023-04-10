Police investigating multiple crashes on West Side, possibly caused by one pickup truck

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating multiple major crashes on the city’s West Side, all of which are believed to have involved the same driver in a silver pickup truck.

Police scanner information states several crashes were caused by one vehicle around 5 p.m., Sunday.

The crashes were around I-10 and Roosevelt, Probant and Hwy 90, I-35 and General McMullen and Hwy 90.

Officers on scene said San Antonio Park Police are handling the case, but we’re working to learn why that is.

We have reached out to SAPD’s public information office and tried to speak with supervisors on scene, but they have not provided information as of 10 p.m., Sunday.

Esteban Tobias said he heard the crash while enjoying Easter festivities with his family.

“We saw a ball the fire go on the back of our neighbor’s house and that’s when we say the truck hit the light post,” Tobias said.

The truck crashed into an electric pole, causing the block to be without power.

The driver, who hasn’t been named, appeared to be taken into custody by police, but officials have not stated if he will be charged.

We’ll bring more updates to this story as they become available.